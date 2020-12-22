Arrests

Paolo Patriotti, 47, of Naples, on Dec. 7 on a charge of violating condition of release, operating while license is suspended or revoked- OUI, on Stroudwater Street.

Stephen M. Broad, 45, of Portland, on Dec. 9 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Brandi L. Patel, 37, of Westbrook, on Dec. 10 on a charge of domestic assault.

Forrest D. Gulledge, 26, of Cornish, on Dec. 11 on a charge of OUI (drugs or combo) and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on County Road.

Danny Arnold, 43, of Westbrook, on Dec. 16 on a charge of terrorizing, carrying a concealed weapon and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Santos Herve Mpubu, 31, of Brown Street, on Dec. 17 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Spiller Drive.

James D. Sampson, 31, of Buxton, on Dec. 18 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Kurtis W. Dyer, 59, on Dec. 18 on a charge of criminal threatening, on Larrabee Road.

Justin M. Schwenk, 30, of Westbrook, on Dec. 20 on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Summonses

Esperance Nyabirori, 36, of Walker Street, on Dec. 10 on a charge of resident failing to register a vehicle after 150 days and operating with a suspended registration, on Brown Street.

Rodney A. Dixon, 52, of Portland, on Dec. 10 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Matthew Aaron Dickson, 26, of Methodist Road, on Dec. 12 on a charge of operating while license or revoked, on Main Street.

Brian Keenan, 46, of Augusta, on Dec. 12 on a charge of violating condition of release and attaching false plates, on Main Street.

Benton E. Leeman, 51, of Brackett Street, on Dec. 12 on a charge of criminal mischief, on Brackett Street.

Donna M. Bendiksen, 58, of Brown Street, on Dec. 13 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Hannaford Drive.

Gilberto Rosado, 54, of Portland, on Dec. 15 on a charge of attaching false plates, on Main Street.

Alice Sweet, 26, of Portland, on Dec. 15 on a charge of robbery, criminal mischief, violating condition of release and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, on Main Street.

Esther F. Hahn, 46, of Cedar Street, on Dec. 16 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Mechanic Street.

Julienne Umuruta, 36, of Walker Street, on Dec. 16 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Cumberland Street.

John F. Foster, 36, of Portland, on Dec. 18 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Bridgton Road.

