LONDON — Stella Tennant, the aristocratic British model who was a muse to designers such as Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace, has died suddenly at the age of 50, her family said Wednesday.
Tennant, the granddaughter of a duke, rose to fame in the 1990s while walking the runway for designers including Versace and Alexander McQueen.
In a statement, her family said: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on Dec. 22.”
“Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed,” it said.
The family asked for privacy and said arrangements for a memorial service would be announced later.
Police Scotland said officers were called to an address in the Scottish Borders town of Duns on Tuesday following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.
The granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and his wife, Deborah Mitford – one of a glamorous, unconventional aristocratic family – Tennant was one of the leading British models of the 1990s.
In the late ’90s, Lagerfeld announced Tennant as the new face of Chanel, with an exclusive modeling contract, and she became a muse to the designer.
Fashion house Versace paid tribute to Tennant on Twitter, saying: “Versace is mourning the death of Stella Tennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace.”
Tennant also appeared in advertising campaigns for Calvin Klein, Chanel, Hermes and Burberry.
In 1999 Tennant married French photographer David Lasnet. She is survived by him and their four children.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Contact tracing puts limits on Lions coaching staff
-
Arts & Entertainment
British model and fashion muse Stella Tennant dies at 50
-
Nation & World
Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
-
The Forecaster
SoPo city offices to close for two weeks
-
College
College notebook: Patriots QB coach hired to lead Arizona football
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.