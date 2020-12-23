For the past 12 years, hundreds of hardy Mainers have taken a thrilling, chilling polar bear dip into the Atlantic Ocean to support bold climate action in Maine. This year’s Polar Bear Dip & Dash event, organized annually by the Natural Resources Council of Maine, will be no different except all the participants will be doing it virtually across Maine in a place and time of their choosing over a two-weekend period starting in late December.

The 13th annual Natural Resources Council of Maine Polar Bear Dip & Dash to benefit bold climate action and accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy in Maine will be held virtually over a two-weekend period, Dec. 27 to Jan. 3. Registration is open. Visit the Dip & Dash website to pick a date and sign-up or make a donation in support of the council’s climate action advocacy.

The Dip & Dash will take place all across Maine. Visit the Dip & Dash website for a list of suggested locations or visit a favorite. More than a hundred Mainers running into the chilly waters of the Atlantic Ocean in support of bold climate action. Go solo, or assemble a virtual team.

Due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, the council made the decision to hold this popular event virtually. The registration fee to dip, dash, or both is $50. Participants will fundraise from friends and family and have the chance to win prizes in a wide range of contests including most creative run, best pre- or post-dip photo, best costume or themed outfit, or most money raised by an individual or team.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine collaborates with Mainers, local businesses, and municipalities across the state to effectively implement Maine’s new Climate Action Plan and accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy that works for all.

St. David’s schedules holiday services

St. David’s Episcopal Church, 138 York St. (Route 1 south) in Kennebunk, invites all to join a “drive-in” service on Thursday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. The service will take place in the church parking lot. Tune radios to 89.5 FM.

For the convenience of attendees and especially for those not feeling well, the church extends an invitation to its Christmas Eve service recorded in the sanctuary. The service is available on Facebook and YouTube on Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.stdavidskennebunk.org.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Kennebunk

The sixth annual New Year’s Eve Kennebunk (aka, NYE KBK) will take place on Thursday, Dec. 31. While the event traditionally takes place at various sites on Main Street in downtown Kennebunk, this year the event is going virtual. The Wild Blueberry Ball Drop from the bell tower of the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church will be streamed via video at 9 p.m. (for early birds) and at midnight, via the NYEKBK Facebook page and YouTube.

Founded in 2015 by volunteers from the town of Kennebunk, Brick Store Museum, and First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, this is NYE KBK’s sixth year creating a family-friendly event that brings the community together to celebrate the New Year. The virtual event is available to everyone free of charge. Visit the websites of First Parish (www.uukennebunk.org), Brick Store Museum (www.brickstoremuseum.org) or the town of Kennebunk (www.kennebunkmaine.us) to find a link to the streaming events on Dec. 31.

From the bell tower of the First Parish Church, an Early Bird Ball Drop video will begin at 9 p.m. and the Wild Blueberry Ball Drop will ring in the New Year at midnight. Both ball drops will stream via the links mentioned above. In between the ball drops, historic facts about previous New Year’s Eves will be presented (via video) by staff at the museum; and video well-wishes for community members will be played. To submit a video (1-minute or less), please email Cynthia Walker at [email protected], by Dec. 28.

To learn more about the included events, visit the NYEKBK website at www.nyekbk.org and “Like” the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NYEKBK.

Send questions/comments to the editors.