OLD ORCHARD BEACH — The Old Orchard Beach Fire Department received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine to prevent COVID-19 around 4 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 22 and vaccinations began on Wednesday. Dec. 23.

The first vaccine was administered to Firefighter-Paramedic Michael Baker by Lt. William Young, both of the Old Orchard Beach Department, and Firefighter-Paramedic Brian Langerman of Saco Fire Department was vaccinated by OOB Firefighter-Paramedic Corey Pelletier shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The State of Maine EMS selected Old Orchard Beach, Sanford and Kennebunk as vaccination teams. Twenty of the doses delivered to Old Orchard Beach were to be sent to Sanford.

The pre-planning for these three towns, operationally supported by the Incident Management Team of York County Emergency Management Agency, allowed for immediate vaccinations to begin. The goal was to get 80 vaccinations completed on Dec. 23 to protect first responders in those communities with the most active outbreaks of COVID-19, according to officials at Old Orchard Beach Fire Department.

