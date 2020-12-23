State health officials reported a record 748 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, beating the previous single-day high set last week by more than 150 cases.

Maine has now gone over 20,000 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic began. Half of those have come in just over a month, as the state grapples with a sustained surge at the same time vaccines are starting to be administered.

Eight additional deaths were reported Wednesday as well, adding to what already has been the deadliest month. So far in December, 82 people have died from COVID-19. The overall death toll since March now stands at 311 and has doubled since the beginning of November.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Wednesday morning, but as of Tuesday, 185 individuals were in the hospital with COVID-19, including 45 in critical care and 19 on a ventilator. Since March, exactly 1,000 people have been hospitalized with the virus at some point.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to brief the media at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The 7-day average daily cases stood at 461 on Wednesday, up from 205 one month ago and 34 two months ago. In 11 of the last 17 days, cases have topped 400, including two days last week of 551 and 590 new cases. New cases were reported in every Maine county, led by Cumberland County with 181, York County with 165 and Penobscot County with 90.

Two Maineing hospitals are dealing with major outbreaks. York Hospital reported eight new positive cases among staff on Wednesday, bring the total to 45 since the outbreak was discovered on Dec. 6. The outbreak also has spread to 13 patients there, three of whom have died.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor had a total of 48 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday — 40 staff members and eight patients.

Cases have soared since Thanksgiving, prompting fears that another surge is possible after the Christmas holiday, even though state and federal health officials have pleaded with Americans not to travel.

Meanwhile, vaccines are slowly making their way into Maine, providing a glimmer of hope as 2020 comes to a close. Frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities have started to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and additional doses are coming every week.

But there also has been some confusion about the order in which certain groups of people should be inculated as the state’s vaccination plan continues to evolve. An interim draft plan posted on the Maine CDC’s website in October is now partly obsolete because state health officials have since adopted multiphase vaccination plans proposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For instance, the Maine CDC added residents of long-term care facilities to the first phase of its vaccination plan in response to federal guidance. In the latest adjustment, Shah indicated Monday that Maine will follow a federal advisory committee’s recommendation to include individuals age 75 or older as well as front-line “essential” workers in the next phase of vaccinations.

That means tens of thousands of teachers, police officers, correctional officers, grocery store workers and postal employees could be eligible for vaccination as early as late January or early February, if vaccine supplies and federal distributions keep pace.

