ACTON, Mass. – Ruth Anne (Biggar) Claypool, 96, longtime resident of Saco, Maine, entered eternal rest on Dec. 7, 2020, after succumbing to COVID-19 at a nursing facility near her daughter’s home in Acton, Mass.

Ruth, known to all as a sweet, generous soul and dedicated educator with a strong faith in God, was born in Biddeford on April 18, 1924. She grew up on Middle Street in Saco and was a member of the Thornton Academy class of 1942. Ruth graduated with a B.A. in English from Ottawa University in Kansas in 1952 (in 2009 she received the school’s Distinguished Service Award for demonstrating “exceptional service in the church/and or community over a span of time.”), and earned an MS in Special Education from Southern Connecticut State College in 1970.

A faithful member since birth of the United Baptist Church of Saco, she’d dreamed of becoming a missionary. However, Ruth embraced a different kind of ministry when she married Edmund A. Claypool on Aug. 16, 1952, and became a Baptist (later, Methodist) pastor’s wife. The two divorced in 1983, but rekindled their love in their senior years. They renewed their wedding vows in a small family ceremony on Christmas Day, 2011.

Ruth was a quintessential educator, serving schools in Kansas, Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, and Maine in an array of subjects and age groups ranging from elementary school and Special Education through Adult Basic Education and ESL. A building at the Pike School in Pike, N.H., was named the “The Ruth Claypool Academic Center” in her honor. A gifted musician, Ruth was a frequent piano accompanist, and sang in several choirs.

Ruth is survived by, Edmund A. Claypool of Carlisle, Mass.; a son, Steven Claypool (Carla Kroepel) of Greenport, N.Y.; a daughter, Carolyn Armistead (Tedford) of Acton, Mass.; two granddaughters, Nicolle Armistead of Acton, Mass.; Corinne Schriefer (Cam) of Waltham, Mass., sister-in-law, Cynthia Bland Biggar of Saco, as well as treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Two brothers, Robert Biggar and Raymond Biggar predeceased her.

A memorial service is planned for spring, 2021, in Saco.

Memorial gifts may be made in Ruth’s name to the Memorial Fund at the United Baptist Church,

318 Main Street,

Saco, ME 04072

