Bill Belichick is clearly annoyed at the question, but it’s still anyone’s guess who will start for the Patriots at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills.

On Wednesday, the Patriots coach had a testy exchange with a reporter when asked if he would be sticking with Cam Newton at quarterback in their Monday night matchup.

“We’re not answering that question every day,” Belichick said. “We’ve been through this for a month.”

Despite Newton’s struggles, Belichick has stuck with the veteran throughout this disappointing 6-8 season. However, circumstances have changed. After the Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins, they became mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Belichick even mentioned on Monday he might play younger players to evaluate them with two games left.

The question is whether Belichick would start second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham now that the Patriots won’t make the postseason.

“How about if I let you know if we’re going to make a change,” Belichick said, cutting off the reporter’s question.

Of course, there’s a chance Belichick doesn’t want to tip his hand to the Buffalo Bills. Newton and Stidham are two different styles of quarterback. When asked if he didn’t want to say who would start at quarterback for competitive reasons, Belichick simple said, “Any questions on Buffalo”

Newton rushed for 11 touchdowns in 13 games this season, but has labored as a passer throwing 2,381 passing yards with five passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Patriots offense hasn’t scored a touchdown in the past two games in losses to Miami and the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, Stidham has appeared in four games in 2020, throwing for 212 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Belichick hasn’t been willing to divulge who will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots come Monday and that’s forced the Bills coaching staff to prepare for either scenario. On Wednesday, Bills Coach Sean McDermott said the team is preparing for either Newton or Stidham.

“We do our due diligence. That’s what I can say,” McDermott said. “Whoever they play, they are both good quarterbacks, both play at a high level. So, we have to prepare ourselves to play our best football is how we look at it.”

Stidham has shown some growth this season. The 24-year-old completed 11 of 23 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in his first two relief appearances of 2020. Over the last two games played, Stidham has completed 7 of 10 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The 2019 fourth-round pick has been the scout-team quarterback this season. That means his job has been to help the starting defense by running the opponent’s offensive plays. Stidham has never practiced a full week as the Patriots starting quarterback and then gone out and tried to execute that game plan.

The truth is, no one knows how Stidham will look if that happens, but players and opposing coaches have said positive things about the younger quarterback.

“He looks like a good young player,” McDermott said about Stidham. “I know he’s only had certain snaps in the regular season, but he looks like a good young player and certainly has the athleticism to go with the position. So, we’ve got nothing but a high amount of respect for Jarrett and Cam and their entire program.”

in a radio interview this week. “Obviously, you could tell that coming in his rookie year learning and things of that nature. He has all the talent he needs to be successful in this league and I am sure he’s probably excited for whenever he gets the opportunity to step out there and I think he will be great whenever he does.”

Will that be on Monday night? Don’t expect Belichick to answer that question.

PRACTICE REPORT: The only players not spotted at practice Wednesday were cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive tackle Carl Davis, and neither absence is a surprise.

Gilmore underwent surgery after suffering a torn quad last weekend against the Miami Dolphins and will likely be placed on injured reserve this week. Davis is still technically on the injured reserve. He returned last week for one practice on Thursday, but was absent the next day.

Davis has 21 days from the time he practice to return to the 53-man roster. Belichick was asked this week about Davis, but was vague in his response, saying, “Once the clock starts, they have a three-week window. So, when that expires, then it will have expired. Until then, it will keep running.”

