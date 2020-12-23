Portland public school employees earning less than $18 an hour can expect to see hazard pay wage increases soon, following a decision by the school board to implement a city-wide referendum that raises the minimum wage during state or city emergency declarations.

The Board of Public Education voted 7-1 Tuesday on a measure that calls for the hazard pay provision of the minimum wage ordinance to be applied retroactively to Dec. 3. The money would start appearing in employees’ paychecks Jan. 15.

The pay measure was included as an amendment when the board passed a proposal from Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana to continue childcare programs funded with federal stimulus money for at least another month.

Jeff Irish was the sole board member who voted against the measure, although Sarah Thompson was also opposed in a vote on the hazard pay amendment. Micky Bondo was absent.

About 100 school department employees currently earn less than $18 per hour. It would cost the district about $85,000 to implement the minimum wage ordinance through the remainder of the fiscal year.

The minimum wage referendum, approved by more than 60 percent of voters last month, has been controversial. City officials have said the hazard pay provision would not kick in until Jan. 2022 and the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce has also filed a lawsuit to block the hazard pay provision.

This story will be updated.

