Arrests

12/14 at 11:02 a.m. Taylor O. Murphy, 21, of Berwick, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Jessica Larose on a warrant.

Summonses

12/14 at 11:59 a.m. Cameron Burleigh Marston, 20, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on the corner of Ginn and Payne Roads by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving at more than 30 mph over the speed limit, and carrying a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.

12/14 at 2:39 p.m. Charlene E. Stiver, 33, of Stockton Springs, was issued a summons on Lincoln Avenue by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

12/14 at 5:22 p.m. Anthony Carro, 34, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of theft by taking.

12/15 at 3:03 p.m. Benjamin W. Holloman, 38, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of theft by taking.

12/16 at 7:49 a.m. Ahern C. Jannelle, 33, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Tanner Mann on a charge of shoplifting.

12/16 at 7:49 a.m. Dustin Stovall, 33, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Tanner Mann on a charge of shoplifting.

12/18 at 2:28 p.m. Theodore W. Haykal, 69, of Peaks Island, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a shoplifting charge.

12/19 at 10:10 p.m. Sabrina Rodriguez, 34, of Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of Payne Road and Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of driving without a license.

Fire calls

12/14 at 7:37 a.m. Structure fire on Ash Swamp Road.

12/14 at 10:06 a.m. Gas stove leak on Beech Ridge Road.

12/14 at 10:28 a.m. and 2:49 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/14 at 12:04 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

12/15 at 12:35 p.m. and 10:44 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/15 at 6:18 p.m. Electrical problem on Vagabond Street.

12/16 at 12:14 a.m. Assist South Portland.

12/16 at 3:04 p.m. and 4:24 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/16 at 5:36 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Old Neck Road.

12/16 at 10:56 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Pearl Street.

12/17 at 10:35 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Gorham Road.

12/17 at 12:03 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/17 at 7:15 p.m. Outside propane odor on Down East Lane.

12/19 at 6:12 p.m. Assist Biddeford.

12/19 at 10:57 p.m. Assist South Portland.

EMS:

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from Dec. 14-20.

