Arrests

12/6 at 12:30 a.m. Timothy Miller, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of aggravated forgery and violating conditions of release.

12/6 at 3:37 p.m. Taylor Russell, 37, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer David Stalling on charges of unlawful trafficking of drugs, unlawful possession of drugs, operating with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

12/6 at 9:51 p.m. Alexander C. Miller, 34, of Woolwich, was arrested on Running Hill Road by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of attempting to commit a crime, possessing or transferring theft devices and violating conditions of release.

12/7 at 4:18 p.m. Adam Nutter, 26, of Auburn, was arrested on Running Hill Road by Sgt. Kevin Sager on warrants.

12/8 at 6:38 a.m. Daniel N. Spear, 25, of Warren, was arrested by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamines, unlawful possession of drugs and possession of a hypodermic apparatus.

12/11 at 12:54 a.m. Dennis Phillipo, 43, of Biddeford, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Sgt. Kevin Sager on charges of theft of services and violating conditions of release.

12/14 at 9:47 p.m. Naomi Ives, 26, of Gray, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Anthony Verville on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

12/15 at 6:34 a.m. Lindsey L. Holden, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamines, unlawful possession of drugs, burglary and forgery.

12/18 at 9:30 p.m. Adam J. Hurtubise, 49, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Sgt. Kevin Sager on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and refusing to sign a uniform summons.

Summonses

12/5 at 1:35 a.m. Seth A. Hennessey, 49, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Eric Young on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

12/5 at 2:20 p.m. Bennie Clowers, 52, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Third Street by Officer Ryan Pugh on a charge of assault.

12/6 at 2:58 p.m. Christopher G. Rogers, 42, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

12/6 at 6:57 p.m. Paul Tshenke Musenga, 46, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Billy Vachon Drive by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating without a license.

12/7 at 4:03 a.m. Ashlynn G. Barnes, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summon on Jetport Boulevard by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked registration.

12/7 at 2:02 p.m. Ronald R. Boulay, 62, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer David Stalling on a charge of unlawful possession of drugs.

12/9 at 8:30 a.m. John E. Williams, 39, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Det. Jeffrey Levesque on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/11 at 8:03 a.m. Brendan M. Collins, 41, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked registration.

12/12 at 5:18 p.m. Susannah Sprague, 61, of Mexico, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

12/13 at 5:32 p.m. Travon Vargas, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Route 701 by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of operating without a license.

12/13 at 11:52 p.m. Ayub Hafid Hiis, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Cash Corner by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating without a license.

12/14 at 3:42 a.m. Kevin E. Richardson, 52, of Sanford, was issued a summons on Cummings Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

12/14 at 5:32 p.m. Adam R. Reed, 26, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Sgt. Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

12/15 at 1:06 a.m. Roberto Paz-Miro, 39, of Linden, New Jersey, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a charge of operating without a license.

12/18 at 2:35 p.m. Montgomery Stephen, 31, of Windham, was issued a summons on Lincoln Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

Fire calls

12/15 at 2 p.m. Assist police or other agency on Main Street.

12/15 at 4:11 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Clifford Street.

12/15 at 4:16 p.m. Pipeline pressure alarm on Broadway.

12/15 at 5:07 p.m. Public service call on Main Street.

12/15 at 7:26 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

12/15 at 9:32 p.m. Pipeline pressure alarm on Broadway.

12/16 at 8:17 a.m. Mutual aid to Westbrook Street.

12/16 at 8:58 a.m. Cover assignment on Union Street.

12/16 at 8:58 a.m. Cover assignment on Pillsbury Street.

12/16 at 11:25 a.m. False fire alarm on Scarborough Connector.

12/16 at 12:08 p.m. False fire alarm on Scarborough Connector.

12/16 at 12:52 p.m. Aircraft standby on Westbrook Street.

12/16 at 4:01 p.m. Other hazardous condition on Main Street.

12/16 at 7:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

12/17 at 12:29 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Ocean Street.

12/17 at 5:47 a.m. Oil or combustible fluid spill on Dartmouth Street.

12/17 at 6:40 a.m. Power line down on Gorham Road.

12/17 at 6:53 p.m. False fire alarm on Sawyer Street.

12/17 at 7:43 p.m. Defective elevator with no occupants on Main Street.

12/17 at 11:44 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Foden Road.

12/18 at 2:37 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Ocean Street.

12/18 at 9:18 a.m. False fire alarm on Forest Avenue.

12/18 at 11:39 a.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

12/18 at 12:22 p.m. False fire alarm on Clarks Pond Parkway.

12/19 at 8:50 p.m. False fire alarm on Gary L. Maietta Way.

12/20 at 6:50 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Mussey (street or road not given).

12/20 at 11:23 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.

12/20 at 5:57 p.m. Arcing or shorted electrical equipment on Main Street.

12/21 at 3:58 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Devereaux Circle.

12/21 at 6:27 a.m. Assist invalid on Derby Road.

12/21 at 7:48 a.m. Hazmat investigation on Cash Street.

12/21 at 8:47 a.m. Hazmat investigation on Wallace Avenue.

12/21 at 2:36 p.m. Electrical wiring/equipment problem on Highland Avenue.

12/21 at 3:31 p.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

12/21 at 3:43 p.m. False fire alarm on Anthoine Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 65 calls from Dec. 15-21.

