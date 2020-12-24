A forklift running inside a York construction company caused a build-up of carbon monoxide, sending one person to an area hospital and sickening five others.
Six ambulances were dispatched to the headquarters of Maine Coast Builders on Witchtrot Road in York, after six people began feeling ill, as dispatcher said.
One person was transported to an area hospital and five other ambulance crews were evaluating the other people who felt the effects of the colorless, odorless gas, the dispatcher said.
Fire crews pinpointed the source of the carbon monoxide to a forklift being used indoors. Crews were venting the building and evaluating the other people on scene.
This story may be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Nurses celebrating coronavirus vaccines are getting hit with anti-vax comments on social media
-
The Maine Forecast
Maine Forecast: Power outages, flooding possible with strong Christmas Day storm
-
Schools and Education
Schools continue outdoor learning despite the winter
-
Local & State
6 people exposed to carbon monoxide at York business
-
Community News
Briefs