OLD ORCHARD BEACH —Volunteers with the Old Orchard Beach Community Friendly Connection and many others handed up “drive thru” turkey dinners to residents in the community on Dec, 23, ahead of the Christmas holiday. The meals were prepared by volunteers at The Brunswick. and then taken to The Ballpark, where volunteers passed them out to those who had signed up. Organizers said the event was a true example of community spirit.

“This has been a year like no other and the holidays are so different for each one of us,” said Pat Brown, one of the organizers. “The concept of this meal was to bring a little holiday spirit to the community and this happened throughout the entire process. It epitomized what ‘Community Friendly Connection’ means — connecting to meet a common community goal with the result often filling your heart with joy.”

