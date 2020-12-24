JONESBORO — Police are investigating a crash in Jonesboro that killed a 23-year-old resident of Milbridge.
The crash happened just after noon on Wednesday and killed Devin Lee, police said.
Lee was the only occupant of a vehicle that crashed on Old Route One in Jonesboro, police said.
Police said speed was a factor in the crash, and Lee was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Local emergency responders and Maine State Police responded to the crash, but Lee died from injuries, police said.
