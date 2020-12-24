NEW HIRES

Gail Phaneuf – a playwright, educator, composer, actor, director and a 40-year summer resident of Harrison – has been named the artistic and executive director of the historic Deertrees Theatre, which has provided performing arts entertainment to the Greater Maine region since 1936. Phaneuf has permanently relocated to Harrison to live there year-round and assume her new position. As a playwright and composer, Phaneuf has penned three full musicals and 16 plays that are performed at venues around the world. Her award-winning “MONSTERS! A Midlife Musical Meltdown” premiered in Boston and subsequently was produced at Deertrees, among other theaters. Originally founded as an opera house by prominent opera singer and director Enrica Clay Dillon, Deertrees Theatre has since been home to Broadway stars and local actors, world-acclaimed musicians and aspiring students.

Ryan Cote has been hired as an associate broker at Benchmark Real Estate. Cote has been a Realtor since 2014, most recently with RE/MAX Shoreline, working with buyers and sellers of all types of residential properties including single-family, condo and multi-unit buildings. He enjoys the camaraderie found in a smaller team setting, citing that as the main reason for joining Benchmark. Cote is a U.S. Army veteran, a Maine native, and loves all that this state has to offer. He lives on the coast in Yarmouth with his two children.

Mendy Goonan is joining Central Maine Healthcare as its chief patient experience officer. Goonan was previously the director of patient experience at Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Kentucky, where she implemented organization-wide patient experience programs and partnered with human resources colleagues on care of the caregiver to better enable them to care for patients. In her new leadership role, Goonan will be responsible for the design and implementation of a comprehensive strategy to drive and foster the consistent delivery of positive patient and family experiences throughout the system.

Stephen Collins has joined OTELCO as an outside plant project manager/analyst in the company’s New Gloucester office. Collins has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and majored in finance. A resident of Auburn, he worked most recently as a consultant.

Karl Clapp has been hired as a senior network architect in OTELCO’s Portland office. Clapp worked for GWI for 15 years and most recently spent five years as a senior network architect at Consolidated Communications. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine and currently lives in Waterboro.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Central Maine Healthcare has named Dr. David Salko to its board of directors. Salko has served as the primary care medical director for the Midcoast Region of Central Maine Medical Center since 2009. He has participated in the Handley Physician Leadership Academy and leads one of the patient-centered medical homes at Central Maine Healthcare. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Franklin and Marshall College and his doctor of medicine from Jefferson Medical College.

Central Maine Healthcare has named Devore S. Culver to its board of directors. Culver is a healthcare consultant and the former CEO of the nonprofit information services organization HealthInfoNet, based in New Gloucester. He brings a statewide knowledge of health care delivery and experience accomplishing strategic and operational goals through automated information systems to the board.

Central Maine Healthcare has named Dr. Hector M. Tarraza to its board of directors. Tarraza is a renowned healthcare leader, surgical chief of the Central Maine Healthcare Oncology Institute, and associate chief of surgery at CMH. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Medical School, he received his residency and fellowship training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. He is board certified in gynecologic oncology and obstetrics/gynecology.

Central Maine Healthcare has named Louis E. Silverman to its board of directors. Silverman is a native Mainer who serves as chairman and CEO of Advanced ICU Care Inc. He leads, professionalizes and grows the technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides remote ICU, cardiac telemetry and post-acute monitoring services. Originally from Lewiston-Auburn, he has led businesses including those in health care revenue cycle management, practice management software and managed care technology and services.

Central Maine Healthcare has named Ann Connelly to its board of directors. Connelly is a legal and compliance leader who served as general counsel and chief compliance officer for Martin’s Point Health Care. Previously, she was associate general counsel for Idexx Laboratories and an associate attorney with the employment law practice group of Pierce Atwood. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Bucknell University and her juris doctor from the University of Maine School of Law.

Central Maine Healthcare has named Marney Chalmers to its board of directors. Chalmers is vice president of sales and marketing at Bridgton-based NAHGA Claims Services, a third-party medical claims administrator, where she has increased revenue and productivity and worked to engage and inform employees. She previously worked in sourcing, as a buyer and in merchandising for West Elm. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the Parsons School of Design.

PROMOTIONS

Johnny’s Selected Seeds has announced the promotion of Kevin L. Cook to the position of vice president of research and development. Cook brings 25 years of experience in the agriculture industry to his new role, where he will be leading Johnny’s product innovation and will oversee product selection and trialing, breeding, seed production and quality assurance. Prior to joining Johnny’s, Cook worked with Syngenta Seeds/Rogers, ending his tenure there as the global and regional breeding lead for pepper. He has developed numerous squash and pepper varieties during his career.

