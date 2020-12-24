AUGUSTA — There’s no firm date as yet for the 130th Maine Legislature to begin its first session, but lawmakers have received their committee assignments and at least one committee, Appropriations and Financial Affairs, has held a virtual orientation and informational meetings.

Legislators are assigned to committees by the presiding officers of the Maine House and Senate based on their interests, experience and professional background. Joint standing committees are composed of three senators and 10 representatives.

Here is a list of area legislators who represent communities covered by the Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier and Kennebunk Post and their committee assignments:

Sen. Susan Deschambault, D-Biddeford, who represents District 32, has been appointed to a second term as Senate chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. As well, she has been assigned to the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee.

Mary Erin Casale, communications director for the Maine State Legislature, said in a Dec. 17 email that session days had not yet been scheduled.

Deschambault said she expects action in the latter part of January.

“We were told to have bills ready and plan to meet,” she said

Sen. Joe Rafferty, D- Kennebunk, who represents District 34, will chair the Labor and Housing Committee and serve on the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee.

Sen. Donna Bailey, D-Saco, who represents District 31, and who formerly served in the Maine House of Representatives, has been appointed to the Joint Standing Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs and to the Government Oversight Committee.

In the Maine House, Margaret O’Neil, D-Saco, will chair the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee and will serve the Government Oversight Committee.

Republican House member Nathan Carlow of Buxton, whose district includes part of Saco, will serve on the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee.

Democrats Chris Babbidge of Kennebunk and Erin R. Sheehan of Biddeford will serve on the Judiciary Committee.

Democrat Traci Gere of Kennebunkport, whose district includes parts of Kennebunk and Biddeford, has been assigned to the Labor and Housing Committee.

Democrat Lynn Copeland of Saco has been assigned to the State and Local Government Committee

Democrat Lori Gramlich of Old Orchard Beach will serve the Environment and Natural Resources and Taxation committees.

Republican Wayne Parry of Arundel will serve on the Transportation Committee.

