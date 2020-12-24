Georgina Shaylor, the daughter of Rositta Henderson and Horace W. Shaylor Jr., rides a sled around 1910, probably near her home in Falmouth Foreside. She attended the Waynflete School and Butler School and was also an active performer in Jefferson Theater plays. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at vintagemaineimages.com, item #74237.

This is the last photo in a yearlong feature commemorating Maine’s Bicentennial in 2020.

