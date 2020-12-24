TOPSHAM — Topsham Park and Recreation announced that registration for winter programs is now available for cross country ski lessons, fat tire biking and a fitness class.

Skiing lessons are open for ages 8 to 14, with a tentative start date of Jan. 9, depending on snow conditions. The lessons will be led by Bowdoin College cross country ski coach Nathan Alsobrook. There are slots open for up to 10 participants, who will meet weekly for four weeks with Alsobrook from 9-10 a.m. at a location yet to be determined. The program, available to SAD 75 residents, costs $35.

A fat tire winter biking clinic for kids ages 10 to 14 will also be offered, starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 9, with a mandatory Zoom call before the start date to review necessary equipment and safety precautions. The new winter program will be run by mountain biking coach Ernie Phillips. Ten slots are open to Topsham residents at a cost of $35.

Topsham Park and Recreation is also offering a virtual Body Blast Fitness Class, open to individuals and families. The six-week program is being taught by Kelly LaFountain, a certified group fitness instructor/personal trainer. Participants of all fitness levels are welcome to join. The class meets twice a week for 45 minutes and utilizes body weight movements to build stability, strength and cardio fitness. The $40 cost will cover individuals as well as families.

Residents can register at at topshamme.myrec.com/info/default.aspx. The organization has provided COVID-19 guidelines to be reviewed before participating in group activities.

