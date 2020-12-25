Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King recently announced their nominees to the United States military academies. To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by an authorized nominating source, which includes members of Congress. Admission to the United States Coast Guard Academy, also a federal service academy, does not require a congressional nomination.

Among the nominees to the United States Military Academmy-West Point, is Aidan Joyce of Scarborough, a student at Scarborough High School.

“We are proud to have the honor to nominate such an impressive group of Maine students to our nation’s distinguished service academies,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “The young people we have nominated have earned this honor through a commitment to strong scholarship, leadership, and character.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: