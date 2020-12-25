HOULTON – Katherine “Kaye” Trickey, 91, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Houlton Regional Hospital. She was born Oct. 6, 1929, in Milo, the daughter of Henry and Susie (Powers) Davis.Kaye grew up in Milo and graduated from Milo High School. She continued her education and graduated from the Bangor Conservatory of Music. Kaye married Robert Trickey Jr. and together they would raise their four children, moving to Houlton in 1963. Her home was a neighborhood gathering place for kids and it wasn’t uncommon to have extra guests for Saturday night baked beans and homemade bread. She loved children of all ages and was a mentor to many.Kaye worked for many years for the Houlton Pioneer Times as their photographer, staff writer and retired as assistant editor. Many would remember her from her column “Discover Houlton”. Kaye was also a gifted pianist and vocalist who passed a love of music on to her many students. She started teaching music at the age of twelve and gave her last lesson to her great granddaughter just before her passing. She was a longtime member of the Houlton United Methodist Church as well as their music director. Kaye also directed a state-wide musical Christian group, the Young Messengers, and directed the Houlton Community Chorus for many years. She was an influential contributor in starting the Houlton Hockey Association where she served as the first president and was instrumental in the construction of the first indoor rink. In her spare time, she had a love of crafts and sewing. She and Bob started Krafts North and SnowPeople of Maine opening a shop in town and traveling to many craft fairs selling their ceramics and fleece products. One of her most loved pasttimes was spending summers at the camp on Schoodic Lake with her family. She will be remembered as an incredible woman of dignity and grace and every person’s life she touched was better for it.She is survived by four children, Joel Trickey of Houlton, Jace Trickey and his wife Terry of Westbrook, Kim Larkins and her husband Tim of Houlton, Jeffrey Trickey of Windham; nine grandchildren, Joshua, Sarah, Jessica, Wade, Ian, Theron, Jacob, Lauren and Luke; nine great-grandchildren, Sophia, Scarlet, Gabby, Olivia, Guyer, Giavanna, Remy, Wyatt, and Kalli. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Robert Trickey, a great- grandson Mason Bell; and nine siblings.Due to COVID restrictions service attendance will be private for the family. Interment will take place in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Milo.Arrangements in care of Dunn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at: http://www.dunnfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Kaye’s memory may be made payable to the:Houlton Humane Societyc/o Dunn Funeral Home11 Park St.Houlton, ME 04730

