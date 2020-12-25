Rain and warm weather made their way into Maine on Friday morning as much of the state braced for possible flooding, storm damage and power outages.

The temperature was 52 degrees in Portland Friday morning and 55 degrees in Augusta, according to the National Weather Service. A storm warning in in place for coastal Maine with strong winds expected to create hazardous sea conditions and reduced visibility.

High wind warnings are also in place for much of Maine with winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts of up to 60 miles per hour expected, according to the weather service.

Portland is expected to see 1.5 to 2 inches of rain while more inland areas to the north and west could see 2 to 3 inches, possibly triggering flooding in some locations.

Reported power outages were minimal as of 8:30 a.m. Central Maine Power was reporting around 8,500 customers without electricity with almost half of those in Cumberland County. Fewer than 1,000 Versant Power customers were reporting outages.

This story will be updated.

