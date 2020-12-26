Ty Jordan, a star running back for at the University of Utah, was killed Friday night in a suburb of Dallas.

Jordan’s death was confirmed by the University on Saturday. The Denton (Texas) Police Department confirmed to ESPN that its officers responded to a shooting call at 10:38 p.m. and discovered a gunshot victim who had been shot one time.

“Following a preliminary investigation, we do believe that this was an accidental shooting, where the victim accidentally shot himself,” Denton Police Department public information officer Allison Beckwith told ESPN.

Jordan was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, second-team All-Pac 12 and AP’s Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year earlier in the week.

Jordan, who grew up in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, finished the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign with three straight 100-yard rushing games. In his final game of the season, Jordan ran for 154 yards on 22 carries in a win over Washington State. He led the Utes with 597 yards on 83 carries and a team-best six touchdowns in five games.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Utes Coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. “Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

MIAMI: D’Eriq King transferred to Miami with the hope of competing for championships. He’s staying with the same hope for 2021.

The Hurricanes’ quarterback – who came to Miami with the intention of spending just one year at the school – announced Saturday he is returning for another senior season, taking advantage of the NCAA rule that essentially gave all college athletes another year of eligibility in response to the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let’s run it back,” King said.

His decision likely means that Miami will enter next season as a top contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league that sent Clemson and Notre Dame into this season’s College Football Playoff.

King helped Miami engineer a major turnaround this season. The Hurricanes never reached the AP Top 25 last season and sputtered their way to a 6-7 finish; they appeared in all 15 of the AP regular-season rankings this year, reaching as high as No. 7 nationally in early October.

King has completed 201 of 316 passes this season for 2,573 yards, 22 touchdowns and only thrown five interceptions. King is also Miami’s second-leading rusher so far this season, with 520 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground.

