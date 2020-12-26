I’m writing to share my personal experience as a health care worker, and having contracted COVID-19 myself.

I’m a respiratory therapist at a major hospital in Maine. My main role is to provide oxygen therapy, medications and life support to critically ill patients. As such, I’ve seen firsthand the devastating effects of this virus.

Our resources are being strained to the max. Please do everything you can to mitigate the spread of this virus, so that if you or your loved ones need a doctor, a nurse, a respiratory therapist or a ventilator, we’ll have the resources you’ll need. Wear your mask. Avoid crowds. Get the vaccine when it’s available for you.

My own course of COVID-19 was difficult. I still remember the feeling when I saw the positive result in my chart. The first thing I thought of was my family. Besides work, I can count on one hand the people I see with any regularity. Of course, these are the people I love most. At least I had the peace of mind to know that when I saw them, I was as safe as possible. If you get COVID-19, I wish you the same peace of mind. Wear your mask. Avoid crowds. Get the vaccine when it’s available to you.

Now if you see me at work, I’m likely to be short of breath. Or perhaps dealing with a lingering headache. Or struggling against fatigue to get through a 12-hour shift. So don’t see me at work. Wear your mask. Social distance. Get the vaccine when it’s available to you.

John Liechty

Bath

