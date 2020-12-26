DETROIT — Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes in the only half he needed to play and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to rout the Detroit Lions 47-7 Saturday, sealing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

The Bucs (10-5) set a franchise record with 588 yards and snapped the NFL’s second-longest postseason drought behind Cleveland’s 18-year run that can end Sunday.

“When we do play the way we’re capable of playing, we’re pretty tough to beat,” Brady said.

Tampa Bay rested Brady ahead 34-0, its largest halftime lead in franchise history. Blaine Gabbert threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski on his first snap of the second half, one play after Detroit running back D’Andre Swift fumbled, and a 22-yard pass to Mike Evans later in the third quarter.

“We’ve been scratching and clawing every single year to make the tournament,” said receiver Mike Evans, who was drafted by Tampa Bay six years ago. “It’s been a journey and we’re happy that we finally accomplished it.”

Brady was 22 of 27 for 348 yards with a mix of passes deep down the field and darts in traffic. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw touchdown passes to Gronkowski, Evans, Chris Godwin, who made a one-handed catch, and Antonio Brown from 33, 27, 7 and 12 yards.

“When we can keep Tom standing, he’s going to deliver for us,” Coach Bruce Arians said.

The 43-year-old Brady, who split time with Drew Henson in college at Michigan, started his 298th game to tie Brett Favre’s record for an NFL quarterback and played in his 300th game.

The Lions (5-10) started the game without interim coach Darrell Bevell along with assistants on the defensive staff because of COVID-19 contact tracing. And they played much of the game without Matthew Stafford. He was questionable to play with hip and thumb injuries and then hurt his right ankle on the opening drive and did not return.

Chase Daniel struggled to move the ball much for the Lions, who avoided getting shut out for the second time this season in the third quarter when Jamal Agnew returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown. Daniel was replaced in the fourth quarter by David Blough, an undrafted rookie last year.

Brady has thrown a franchise-record 36 touchdowns and set a personal record with 348 yards passing by halftime. Brady and Gabbert combined to throw a Bucs-record six touchdowns. Tampa Bay set team records in points (34) and yards (410) in the first half. Evans, who had 10 catches for 181 yards, scored twice to set a team record with 13 receiving touchdowns.

BROWNS: Starting linebacker B.J. Goodson will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cleveland can potentially lock up its first postseason berth since 2002 with a win, but Goodson is on the COVID-19 list and and his playing status for the season finale on Jan. 3 against Pittsburgh is also in question.

Per current NFL rules, any player testing positive has to stay out at least 10 days before being eligible to return. Of course, that also depends on the player’s health.

The Browns (10-4) did get some good news as starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills was activated Saturday from the COVID-19 list after being placed there Thursday due to close contact with a person outside the team. Wills never tested positive.

After learning of Goodson’s result, the Browns delayed their flight to the New York area to do contact tracing. The team had been scheduled to leave Cleveland at 2:45 p.m., but players were told to stay home until the tracing was finished.

JAGUARS: Mike Glennon will make his fourth start of the season when the skidding Jacksonville Jaguars host playoff-hopeful Chicago on Sunday.

Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Saturday following the team’s final practice of the week, choosing Glennon over Gardner Minshew.

JETS: The New York Jets activated running back La’Mical Perine from injured reserve after the rookie missed four games with a high ankle sprain.

Perine is second on the team with 202 yards rushing and rejoins a Jets backfield that includes Frank Gore, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams.

New York also promoted linebackers Sharif Finch and Brady Sheldon from the practice squad and added linebacker Noah Dawkins from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement on Saturday. All three are eligible to play against Cleveland.

