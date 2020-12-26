REDDING, Calif. – Elizabeth “Liz” Franzeim, most recently of Redding, Calif., joined the stars on Dec. 2, 2020, due to early onset Alzheimer illness.

Liz was born in Melrose, Mass. on June 15, 1951, to Elinor “Ellie” Knight Franzeim Curtis, and Edward P. Franzeim Sr. She joined a boisterous family including her two older siblings, Susan “Sue” Ruggiero and Edward “Ted” P. Franzeim Jr. Their early years were full of laughter and high jinx, largely led by Sue and Ted with many fun and games encouraged or instigated by Ellie.

In 1966, Ellie and the kids moved to Sebago Lake, when Ellie married Arthur Curtis. Their cozy house on the edge of the lake was a fully blended family where they lived with Arthur’s children, Carla and Mark. Liz was the second youngest of this rambunctious tribe who enjoyed anything and everything skiing on snow or water. Liz graduated from Bonnie Eagle High School in Standish. Following her graduation, she attended Vermont College in Montpelier, Vt. and University of Maine in Gorham, where she followed her passion for education.

Her working career took her mainly to the west coast where she continued her dedication to education and educational research. She lived in California, Colorado, and Washington while pursuing her work, frequently returning to Maine to see her family and teach in local schools. Along the journey, she met her partner, Steven Nachtman, with whom she traveled for vacations to the beautiful Baja in Mexico. In later years, Liz and Steven built a beautiful home that overlooks the Sea of Cortez for their retirement.

Liz is survived by her sister Sue (Redding, Calif., formerly of Sebago Lake), brother Ted (Duxbury, Vt.); partner, Steven (El Sorrento, Mexico); and stepbrother, Mark and his wife and daughters (Las Vegas, Nev.).

She was predeceased by her mother Ellie, father Ed, stepfather Arthur; and stepsister Carla.

In addition, she is survived by a loving herd of nieces and nephews who called her “Auntie Boo” (some of the grandniece and grandnephew variety), in birth order, Eric Franzeim and his wife, Adrienne and their baby Nola, of Baltimore, Md,; Tracy Ruggiero Higgins and her husband, Brandon, and children Haley (11) and Wyatt (8) of Shingletown, Calif.; Kristen Franzeim and her partner Greg Schreckenberg of St. Louis, Mo.; Caitlin Curtis of San Francisco; Nathan Franzeim and his wife, Angelica, of Waterbury, Vt.

Liz cherished her times with this far flung gang and all of their exploits and successes, and they adored her right back She kept up w with them directly and through Sue, Ted, and Eric’s and Kris’s mom, Jeanne Kinzel of Byfield, Mass.

Another hallmark of Liz was her ability to connect and keep in touch with her friends and family regardless of the elapsed time and the distance between them. Liz was a smart, loving, and beautiful woman whom with her humility had no idea how many lives she had touched. She literally lit up a room with her touches, smile, and laugh. All who were blessed to be in her light will hold all those memories dear. She told her family that life is not a dress rehearsal, and she lived it to the fullest, and we should do the same in her honor.

With hearts full of gratitude, thanks to those her watched over Liz in recent years: Steven, Sue, Tracy and all the care givers at Willow Springs Alzheimer’s Special Care Center.

Many of us who knew of her deep love and affection for Ellie like to think that they are up in the stars dancing and laughing together.

