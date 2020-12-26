Dec. 26, 1888: The Central Maine General Hospital – known today as Central Maine Medical Center – is incorporated in Lewiston. D.J. Callahan is sworn in at an afternoon meeting as secretary of the board of corporators.

The institution is qualified under the law to hold property of a value up to $100,000 – equal to about $2.9 million in 2019.

Six men are appointed to a committee that will recommend a site for the new hospital. A five-member committee is appointed to draft bylaws for the organization.

Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]

