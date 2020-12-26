GOLF CORONAVIRUS: Hall of Fame golfer Greg Norman shared photos on social media Friday suggesting he has been hospitalized with COVID-19. The 65-year-old Australian posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos Friday showing himself in a hospital bed. “This sums it all up,” he wrote. “My Christmas Day.” Norman’s son, Greg Norman Jr., also said on social media that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive. The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend. The elder Norman said Thursday that he had flu-like symptoms, including a mild fever, a cough, aches and pains, and a mild headache. He said he took a virus test Tuesday that came back negative, but he was in self-quarantine anyway. He was apparently admitted to a hospital Friday, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed and another of a medical professional in head-to-toe personal protective equipment. “It’s been an ugly one,” Norman said Thursday. “I for one am looking forward to getting out of this quarantine and looking forward to building whatever the great future is for 2021 and beyond.”

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Texas Rangers have signed Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara to a $6 million, two-year contract.

The right-hander spent six years with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball. The Rangers paid a $1.2 million posting fee for Arihara, who can earn $50,000 in performance bonuses each year.

The 28-year-old Arihara was 8-9 with a 3.46 ERA in 20 starts for Hokkaido during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in Japan. He led the Pacific League with three complete games and was second in innings with 132 2/3.

HOCKEY

WORLD JUNIORS: Vasili Ponomaryov scored twice and Russia beat the United States 5-3 on Friday night in their world junior hockey championship opener in Edmonton, Alberta.

Ponomaryov, Zakhar Bardakov and Ilya Safonov scored in the second period to give Russia a 4-1 lead and chase U.S. goalie Spencer Knight. Knight allowed four goals on 12 shots before Dustin Wolf took over.

John Farinacci and Trevor Zegras scored in the third to cut it to 4-3, with Zegras connecting with 2:18 left. Yegor Chinakhov sealed it with an empty-netter with 21 seconds to play.

Cam York also scored for the United States in the Group B game.

Earlier in Group A, Finland beat short-handed Germany 5-3, and Slovakia edged Switzerland 1-0.

Missing nine players because of the coronavirus, Germany had only 14 skaters — nine forwards and five defensemen. Three players can return to the tournament Sunday and another five Tuesday, barring more positive tests.

SOCCER

MEXICO: The man who coached Club Leon to Mexico’s soccer championship less than two weeks ago has been hospitalized with pneumonia related to COVID-19, the club announced Friday.

The team’s official Twitter account said in a brief post that Ignacio Ambriz was “stable, under medical observation and evolving in a favorable manner.”

Leon defeated Pumas 2-0 on Dec. 13 to win the Apertura championship in Mexico’s twice-a-year season system. The team earned 40 points during the tournament – just three short of the short-season record.

Ambriz, 55, played as a defender for several clubs in the Mexican league and was capped 64 times for the national team, which he captained at the 1994 World Cup.

HORSE RACING

KING GEORGE VI CHASE: Bryony Frost became the first female jockey to win the King George VI Chase when she rode 20-1 shot Frodon in an impressive front-running display on Saturday in Kempton, England, giving trainer Paul Nicholls a record-extending 12th victory in the prestigious English horse race.

Frodon – one of Nicholls’ four runners – dictated the pace of the 3-mile jumps race at Kempton after going out in front early and jumped excellently throughout under the 25-year-old Frost. Clan Des Obeaux, another horse trained by Nicholls, was going for a third straight victory in the race. The 85-40 shot – one of the two favorites – moved to challenge Frodon with two fences left.

But Frodon finished strongly and reached the finishing post about three lengths clear of Waiting Patiently, a 12-1 shot. Clan Des Obeaux was third.

