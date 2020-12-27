“I’ve been trying new recipes during the pandemic, looking for the perfect combination of ease and tastiness. This recipe for Roasted Sausages with Grapes and Onions fills the bill, and is perfect for cold weather since it calls for a 450-degree oven. The recipe comes from Melissa Clark via the New York Times.

“I took this picture the first time I made it because I was so taken with the results. I use fresh mild chicken sausage, but as Clark’s notes point out, any sausage can be used. In subsequent cooking, I’ve increased the number of sausages to four and used 1 tablespoon dried chives because I couldn’t find fresh. I also added the vinegar to the baking sheet without removing the grapes and onions, just pushed them to the side, then mixed everything together. I’ve been serving it with wide egg noodles and a green salad. Really yummy!

Tell us what you’re cooking Mainers, what are you cooking this winter while you hunker down at home to wait out this virus? Your mom’s chicken soup for comfort and consolation? Have you joined the sourdough brigade? Or has pandemic fatigue set in so you’re making the fastest, simplest meal you can devise? Send us your recipe and a simple snapshot of the dish. Let us know where the recipe came from and why you chose to make it now. Send recipes and photos to [email protected] for possible publication and the chance to share dinner virtually until we can get back to sharing it actually.

“Cooking and reading about cooking are bright spots, especially now that the days are short and cold weather is here.” — STACIE WEBB, Portland

Roasted Sausages with Grapes and Onions

Recipe from the New York Times, with tweaks from Stacie Webb.

1 large Spanish onion, thinly sliced

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

4 cups seedless red grapes, de-stemmed

1 teaspoon fennel, coriander, cumin or caraway seeds, lightly crushed

1 pound any sausage, poked all over with a fork (or a little more)

½ cup parsley, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped chives (or 1 tablespoon dried)

2 teaspoons rice or sherry vinegar, plus more to taste

Heat the oven to 450 degrees. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss together the onion slices, 2 tablespoons of the oil, and the salt and pepper. Spread in an even layer and roast for 8 to 12 minutes until the onions turn translucent and the thinnest pieces take on a pale gold color.

After 10 minutes, add the grapes, spices and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the pan with the onions. Spread in an even layer and nestle the sausage in the mixture.

Roast until the sausage has browned, 25 to 30 minutes, flipping the sausages and tossing the grapes and onions halfway through.

Transfer the sausage to a platter or individual plates. Add the herbs to the pan with the grapes and onions and gently toss. Push the mixture to the side of the rimmed pan and add the vinegar, scraping up any browned bits left in the pan. Add the grape-onion mixture to the plates with the sausages.

