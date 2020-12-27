The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported another 333 cases of the coronavirus on Sunday along with the deaths of four more people.

In total there have been 21,880 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 18,769 confirmed and 3,111 probable cases. A total of 323 people have died.

The CDC did not report case numbers Saturday because the state lab that processes testing samples did not do so on Christmas Day and other labs that typically report to the CDC also did not do so.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine was not immediately available Sunday morning. As of Friday there were 185 people hospitalized. Fifty-four people were in critical care and 16 people were on a ventilator.

The state is continuing to roll out vaccinations and will continue to prioritize healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities with shipments expected to arrive this week. More than 16,200 people have been vaccinated as of Saturday.

Volunteers are also stepping in to help vaccinate front-line healthcare workers amid high demand for the vaccine and a process that’s more time-consuming and labor-intensive than some had anticipated.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Maine CDC reports no new COVID cases because state lab was closed on Christmas

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: