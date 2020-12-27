Scarborough Community Services and Southern Maine Agency are working together to offer a Meals to Go Program. If you are 60 or older, you can get three pre-cooked freezer meals to enjoy when you need them for a suggested donation of only $10. If you are under 60, and would like the meals, the cost for the three meals is $15.

Drive-thru pick up for meals will be at 418 Payne Road, Scarborough, from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 2, Feb. 16, March 2, and March 16. Registration is required. You can register for one or more days by calling 207-730-4173. Leave a message, and someone will get back to you. If you are not registered with SMAA, you will need to fill out a form over the phone.

If you know anyone over 60 who could benefit from this program let them know about it.

Deadline to sign up for Feb. 2 meals is Jan. 25, by 4 p.m.

Deadline to sign up for Feb. 16 meals is Feb. 8, by 4 p.m.

Deadline to sign up for March 2 meals is Feb. 22, by 4 p.m.

Deadline to sign up for March 16 meals is March 8, by 4 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: