KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City clinched the top seed in the AFC and the only playoff bye when Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes for a 17-14 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

The Chiefs had to watch as Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed a tying field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left to escape.

The Chiefs (14-1) won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win. They took any seeding drama out of games involving Pittsburgh and Buffalo and will have that coveted first-round AFC bye when the postseason begins in two weeks.

The Falcons (4-11) took the lead when Matt Ryan hit Laquon Treadwell for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:33 to go. But Mahomes kept finding Travis Kelce — who had a record-setting game of his own — to set up the TD pass to Robinson. And when the Falcons marched the other way in the closing seconds, Kansas City’s defense forced Koo’s 39-yard kick.

Instead of heading to overtime, the Falcons headed home with their seventh loss by six points or less this season.

STEELERS 28, COLTS 24: Ben Roethlisberger overcame a month-long malaise to throw for 342 yards and three second-half touchdowns as Pittsburgh (12-3) locked up the division title with a stunningly improbable victory over Indianapolis (10-5) in Pittsburgh.

Listless and lifeless for weeks thanks to a three-game losing streak that followed an 11-0 start, Pittsburgh somehow got it together over the final 25 minutes against the Colts. Indianapolis missed a chance to inch closer to a playoff berth when it let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip away.

Roethlisberger, who looked uneven at best and ineffective at worst during Pittsburgh’s recent slide, snapped out of it. He ditched the dink-and-dunk approach that had worked during the early portion of the season but became far too predictable during a December swoon.

The 38-year-old quarterback kick-started the comeback with a 39-yard strike to Diontae Johnson and brought the Steelers within a touchdown on a 5-yard pass to Eric Ebron. He gave Pittsburgh its first second-half lead since Dec. 7 when he audibled into a play that ended with Roethlisberger threading the ball between two Colts to JuJu Smith-Schuster from 25 yards with 7:38 to play.

RAVENS 72, GIANTS 13: Lamar Jackson directed four scoring drives during the decisive first half, and surging Baltimore (10-5) beat New York (5-10) in Baltimore to gain control of its own fate in the AFC playoff chase.

Baltimore’s fourth straight victory, combined with Pittsburgh’s win over Indianapolis, lifted the Ravens past the Colts in the AFC wild-card hunt. With a victory in Cincinnati next week, the Ravens will earn a playoff berth for the third year in a row.

The Giants lost their third straight and were left with only a minuscule chance of making the postseason.

BEARS 41, JAGUARS 17: Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and Chicago (8-7) pounded Jacksonville (1-14) in Jacksonville, Florida, in a game that meant as much to Jacksonville’s long-term future as it did to Chicago’s short-term fate.

The Bears, who gained control of their postseason path when Arizona lost to San Francisco on Saturday, can make the NFC playoffs for the second time in three years by beating Green Bay next week at home.

The Jaguars, who set a franchise record for consecutive losses, can secure the top pick for the first time in franchise history by losing at Indianapolis next week.

BENGALS 37, TEXANS 31: Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give Cincinnati (4-10-1) its first road win in more than two years with a victory over the Texans (4-11) in Houston.

The Texans were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered. The Bengals added a field goal after that to seal the victory.

It’s the first road win for second-year coach Zac Taylor and the first time the Bengals won away from Cincinnati since a 37-36 victory at Atlanta on Sept. 30, 2018.

JETS 23, BROWNS 16: Baker Mayfield coughed up the ball – and the Cleveland Browns’ chances to wrap up a playoff spot.

After a 23-16 loss to New York (2-12) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Browns (10-5) will need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday if they’re going to end the NFL’s longest playoff drought.

On fourth-and-1 with 1:18 remaining and the short-handed Browns driving for the potential tying score, Mayfield tried to push forward for the first down but lost the ball when Tarell Basham smacked into him. Kareem Hunt recovered, but by rule, Mayfield was the only one who could advance the ball — and the quarterback was short of the first down.

The call was upheld by video review, and the Jets sealed their second straight victory after an 0-13 start.

