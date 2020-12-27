SOUTH PORTLAND – Carolyn Ann Gates, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice Home. Born in Newton, Massachusetts, on May 4, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Arthur L. Gates and Lillian M. Gates.

Carolyn was an outstanding student at Falmouth High School and was involved in a number of academic organizations including the National Honor Society as well as editor of the school yearbook. She graduated as the class valedictorian in 1962.

After graduation, she started a lifelong career in banking. Her first job was with the First National Bank of Portland. Working her way through a number of bank mergers and buyouts, Carolyn, specialized in personal loan administration and mortgages. She was promoted to a Senior Loan Officer in the mid-1970s, which was uncommon for women in the financial industry at that time. In the late 1990s, Carolyn’s career path led her to R. M. Davis Wealth Management where she worked until retiring in 2006.

From a young age, Carolyn was always comfortable with being on her own. A bit of an introvert, she did not need to surround herself with people. And yet she was known for her bottomless generosity toward her friends and family. There are not many people who knew her that were not touched by her kindness. Carolyn believed that God put us on earth to help each other and she practiced this every day – even if it was as simple as saying a prayer for someone in need.

Carolyn was an avid reader who was known to be reading multiple books at the same time. She enjoyed cooking, movies, and music. In her later years, she loved to tune into a classic movie from the ’50s or ’60s or play music from her extensive LP and cassette collection of her favorite artist. She loved going out to dinner with friends and spending time at the beach or the Field family camp on Pequawket Lake.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Sumner M. Field, her brother, Roland R. Gates, her sister, Barbara Jean Riley, and brother, Kenneth W. Gates.

A graveside memorial is planned for early spring 2021.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gosnell Memorial Hospice Home.

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/gosnell-memorial-hospice-house.

