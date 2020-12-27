SANFORD – Dennis Allen Harriman, 49, of Sanford, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2020. Born Dec. 16, 1971, son of Richard and Sherry (Stevens) Harriman. He graduated from Sanford High School in 1991. He was a 25-year plus member of Mousam Oddfellows Lodge and Bauneg Beg Grange.

He took on many odd jobs during his life, fixing small engines, mechanic work, cleaned out houses, hauled junk, lawnmowing and other various tinkering jobs.

A BIG storyteller, avid fisherman and hunter; enjoyed mud runs, small tractor/lawnmower racing, built model cars, and liked radio-controlled cars. He made friends easily no matter where he went and would start a conversation with anyone he met.

Dennis is survived by his parents, two sons, Brandon Harriman of Sanford and Andrew Harriman of Opelika, Alabama; three grandsons, Marcus, Brasin, and Grayden; two sisters, Faye Harriman and Julie (Harriman) Randall; three nephews, Zai, Mathew, and Jacob and longtime special friend, Tina Daniel.

Thank-you to the wonderful group of caregivers for their skilled and compassionate care, kindnesses and assistance given so warmly.

Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29, from 4-6 p.m., with a service at 5:30 p.m., at Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, Maine. Spring burial in Berwick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.

