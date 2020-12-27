SACO – Elaine Geneva (Rideout) Haley, 88, of Saco, passed away late Tuesday afternoon at home from complications of Pulmonary Fibrosis.

She was born in Albion, Maine, on May 24, 1932, the daughter of Vinal and Susie (Hussey) Rideout. She attended school in a one-room schoolhouse near her home until fifth grade. In sixth grade she moved into the village school, and graduated valedictorian her senior year from Besse High School, class of 1949.

At the age of 17, she attended the Wilson School of Medical Technology in Boston. Following graduation, she worked as a Registered Medical Technologist at the Webber Hospital until she met and married the love of her life Tom Haley. During their 53 years together, they enjoyed life with their two children, Brian and Joyce, in the neighborhood on Weymouth Street. Good times were had with their friends, including her best friend Vera Warner. They spent time at their Kennebunk Pond cottage, camping at Baxter State Park and traveling in the United States and abroad.

Elaine was also involved in her community. Her connection continued with the Webber Hospital and Southern Maine Medical Center as she volunteered for over 40 years. During that time she received the President’s Award and the Lauren Shulman Award. She also volunteered for the American Heart Association and was nominated volunteer of the year in 2007.

In 1983, Elaine took on a new role as grandmother. She loved spending time with her three grandsons. She enjoyed caring for them and watching them grow from babies into wonderful young men. The family has created many special memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. She will be sadly missed.

Elaine was a lady of great faith. She was a member of United Baptist Church in Saco. She had a strong love of God, she always gave thanks, she loved a lot, laughed a lot and always believed in smiling at people and said “they will smile back”.

Mrs. Haley was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Haley on Oct. 2, 2006, and by her sister, Virginia Sylvester.

She is survived by her two children, son, Brian R. Haley and his wife Susan, and daughter, Joyce D. Haley, grandchildren, Matthew Haley and his wife Susan, Benjamin Haley, and Thomas Martin and his fiancée Kristina Lawson and great-grandchildren, Luke and Cooper Haley, sons of Matthew and Susan. She is also survived by her brother, Norman Rideout, nieces and nephews.

Due to the current conditions of Covid-19, services are private. A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held after the pandemic.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Elaine’s name to Saco Food Pantry

P.O. Box 246

Saco, ME 04072

Guest Book