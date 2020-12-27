ALFRED – Jacqueline “Jackie” Desrochers, 84, of Alfred, passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Maine Medical Center, due to complications of a traumatic head injury. She was born on June 14, 1936, and raised on June Street in Sanford, Maine, the oldest child of Donat and Olive (Tanguay) Bergeron.She will always be remembered as a loving wife, caring mother, and a fabulous memere to her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Roland Desrochers, grandchild, Sophia Desrochers, and her sister, Patricia Bergeron. She is survived by her five children, Sue Kronlund and her husband Ken of Shrewsbury, Mass.; Raymond Desrochers of Alfred; Sharron Desrochers of Alfred; Dennis Desrochers and his wife Missy, of Alfred; Jason Desrochers and his wife Tammy, of Rowley, Mass. She is survived by her four sisters, Alma Cassie, Paula Malcolm, Elaine Hill, Helen Bergeron, and four brothers, Richard, Dan, Tom, and Maurice Bergeron. In her early years, she worked at the Sanford Mills. She became an active member of the Daughters of Isabella Mater Circle #389 and the Ladies of St. Anne. In her working years, she and her husband took much pride in owning and operating Roland’s Motor Sales in Alfred (formerly Roland and Rheal’s) for over 55 years. In her active later years, she was a proud volunteer at Goodall Hospital. Her love of adventure included skydiving on her 80th birthday and traveling with loved ones. Her most cherished memories were of nights of endless laughter, good wine, and great company with her family and closest friends.Some of her favorite hobbies included quilting, embroidery, watching cooking shows, friendly but competitive card games, and planting flowers in her many gardens. Best of all, she loved feeding her birds and spending time with her two labradoodles, Gracie and Casper. She was a devout Catholic and generously donated to St. Therese Parish, the Diocese of Portland, and to many local charities including her favorites, Camp Waban and The Salvation Army. She happily supported and sponsored local elementary schools for education as well as many other community programs.Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 3, from 2-4 p.m., at St. Therese of Lisieux, Holy Family Church in Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.Arrangements are under the direction of the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter Street, Sanford.Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Therese Food Pantry, Camp Waban, The Salvation Army, or a charityof your choice.

