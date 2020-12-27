BARRINGTON, R.I. – Penelope “Penny” Lachmann (Gorman) passed away peacefully at her home in Barrington, R.I., on Dec. 20, 2020.

Born Oct. 24,1939, in Portland, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Priscilla (Walker) Gacetta and the late George White, and stepdaughter of the late Leon P. Gorman Jr., and the late Daniel J. Gacetta Sr.

Penny is survived by her beloved daughter, Kerry (Erik) Shilo and stepgrandchildren, Samuel and Abigail Shilo. She also leaves four cherished siblings: brothers, Leon P. Gorman III of Charlottesville, Va., and Perry (Linda) Gorman of Tacoma, Wash.; sister, Jane Temple Forman (Jon Forman) of Cleveland, Ohio; and brother, Daniel J. Gacetta Jr. (Cindy) of Fairfield, Conn.

A private funeral and burial will be held at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Cape Elizabeth.

For a full obituary and condolences, visit monahandrabblesherman.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Penny’s name may be made to the Barrington Farm School http://www.barringtonfarmschool.org/donate.

