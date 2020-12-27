BIDDEFORD — Warm coats to keep out the chill would be welcomed by a number of Biddeford residents this winter, and so the Biddeford Police Department is partnering with the United Way of York County and others, spearheading a drive to collect 250 of them.

“We were looking to perform some community service,” said Biddeford Police Department Community Engagement Specialist Jacob Hammer. “And what a better way than to make sure everyone is warm.”

New or gently-used coats — for adults, teens and kids — may be dropped off in collection boxes in eight locations: Biddeford Police Department, Biddeford Fire Department, Arundel Ford, Banded Brewing Company, Biddeford Middle School, Brady’s Screen Printing, Godbout Plumbing, and the University of New England’s Alfond Arena.

Donations must be dropped off by Friday, Jan. 15.

“After the events of this difficult year, more families than ever are in need of help making ends meet this winter,” said Biddeford Police Sgt. Steve Gorton. “The Biddeford community is known for always being ready and willing to help out a neighbor in need, and we wanted to be a part of that by partnering with local businesses to create an opportunity for people to share in the giving spirit.”

United Way of York County President Brian Petrovek said the agency is blessed to have community partners who understand the importance of improving lives and creating better communities.

“Providing winter coats for 250 folks in our community is one example of how great things can be accomplished when we work together,” he said.

Hammer said York County Community Action Corporation will distribute the coats.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: