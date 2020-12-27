OLD ORCHARD BEACH — The 2021 Special Olympics Lobster Dip, the annual chilly New Year’s Day fundraiser, will be virtual this time around, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been renamed The Lobster Roll.

Instead of running into the Atlantic Ocean at the event, held annually at The Brunswick in Old Orchard Beach, people can participate at home — by rolling in the snow, hence the new name, Lobster Roll.

Organizers say those interested in “rolling” must register for the event and then simply wait for New Year’s Day (or after) and for the snow to fall, get into their “Dip Outfit” and take a roll in the snow. Video is encouraged.

All rollers must pre-register and raise a minimum of $100 for Special Olympics Maine. To register, go to https://www.somaine.org/lobster-dip-roll-2021/

In 2020, dippers raised more than $100,000 dollars for Special Olympics statewide, a year-round program of sports training and athletic competitions for more than 5,109 athletes with intellectual disabilities.

This year, the goal is $75,000.

While most competitions and fundraisers have been suspended due to the pandemic, Special Olympics Maine officials say they’re continuing to engage participants through virtual activities that focus on physical fitness, healthy habits and mental health while also providing a social platform where athletes, unified partners, coaches and volunteers can stay connected.

