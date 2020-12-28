KENNEBUNKPORT – History buffs or simply those who enjoy fine things, whether it be a mid- to late-19th century Queen Anne style highboy, a piece of vintage artwork, or a lady’s shawl from the gift shop may find a treasure or two at an estate sale at the Captain Lord Mansion.

The 1814 property at 6 Pleasant St., the home of the Lord family for five generations, and later a popular bed and breakfast inn, was purchased – for $4 million, according to Kennebunkport property records – by Lark Hotels a year ago. It was due to close on Jan. 1, 2021, and will undergo complete renovation, ahead of a spring reopening.

The contents, including some original items that were owned by the Lord family, and in the home when it was purchased by Bev Davis and Rick Littlefield in 1978, will be sold said Sandy Gnidziejko, co-owner of Little River Antiques & Estate Sales, which is conducting the sale on the premises.

A ticketed preview and sales reception will be held at the inn on Thursday, Jan. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. The sale is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan 8, 9 and 10.

The Captain Lord Mansion is a 6,100-square-foot Federal-style property atop the town’s sloping village green overlooking the Kennebunk River. It is the only AAA Four-Diamond bed and breakfast in Kennebunkport and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, said Jo O’Connor, who is also an owner of Little River Antiques & Estate Sales.

The property houses 16 suites with an adjacent carriage house, guest house and garden house. It is part of the Lark Hotel’s Captain’s Collection, which also includes the recently-renovated Captain Fairfield Inn along with the Captain Jefferd’s Inn and the Maine Stay Inn & Cottages, where Little River conducted a sale in June attended by former First Lady Laura Bush, said O’Connor.

“It’s a very eclectic collection and some (items) were there originally … the Lord family owned the property for 158 years, five generations, so some of the original pieces are there,” along with items added by Davis and Littlefield, who renovated he property when they bought it, said Gnidziejko. “There are some very high-quality antiques, and items like side tables and end tables, dressers and art. ”

The artwork alone encompasses more than 100 pieces.

The sale will feature period antiques to contemporary furnishings, area rugs, upholstered furniture, collectibles, lamps, mirrors and more.

Gnidziejko said those attending could buy a treasure ” for couple of dollars,” all the way up to more expensive, high-end treasures.

“There’s a wide range of values,” she said. “The property has the flavor and ambiance of a sea captain’s mansion. There are some stunning pieces.”

Along with the contents of the bed and breakfast inn, the entire inventory of the gift shop, including Captain Lord Mansion memorabilia, women’s fashions, collectibles, stuffed animals, toys, designer soaps and more, will be available. And there are linens like comforters and blankets and more.

“This is a chance for shoppers to own a piece of history,” said Gnidziejko. “We are delighted to again partner with the Lark Hotels group and the Captain’s Collection to offer the community high-quality antiques and historic merchandise.

She said customers can expect to safely shop throughout the mansion with strictly enforced COVID-compliance regulations in place.

For more information, visit antiquesandestatesalesme.com.

