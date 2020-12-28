A Maine toilet paper factory that opened months before panic buying ensued at the start of the pandemic has enjoyed a “banner” first year, its owner said.

But things are beginning to slow down and Tissue Plus is focusing on a delayed renovation of its building in Bangor, Marc Cooper told the Bangor Daily News.

The Bangor company’s original plan was to supply tissue products to commercial customers such as hotels, airports and offices. Instead, it launched a mail-order business that now has customers across 40 states, he said.

In addition to providing toilet paper and other paper products, the company provided the raw material for antiseptic wipes.

Now the company is hoping to continue with its original business plan of providing finished paper goods to industrial and commercial customers.

“We see that away-from-home market coming back as people are able to travel more and go back to the office,” Cooper said.

