Arrests
No arrests were reported from Dec. 21-27.
Summonses
12/23 David Emerson, 63, of Chewonki Neck Road, Wiscasset, was issued a summons on Centre Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on charges of attaching false plates and operating with an expired driver’s license.
12/24 Shawn Beal, 50, of Crowley Road, Sabattus, was issued a summons on High Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on charges of operating after suspension and operating with a suspended registration.
Fire calls
12/20 at 9:24 p.m. Illegal burn on High Street.
12/21 at 8:41 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Leeman Highway.
12/21 at 2:59 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Washington Street.
12/22 at 1:28 p.m. Odor investigation on Centre Street.
12/23 at 3:35 p.m. Public assist on Winship Street.
12/25 at 2:15 p.m. Electrical issue on Federal Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 45 calls from Dec. 19-25.
