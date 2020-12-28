Arrests

No arrests were reported from Dec. 21-27.

Summonses

12/23 David Emerson, 63, of Chewonki Neck Road, Wiscasset, was issued a summons on Centre Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on charges of attaching false plates and operating with an expired driver’s license.

12/24 Shawn Beal, 50, of Crowley Road, Sabattus, was issued a summons on High Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on charges of operating after suspension and operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

12/20 at 9:24 p.m. Illegal burn on High Street.

12/21 at 8:41 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Leeman Highway.

12/21 at 2:59 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Washington Street.

12/22 at 1:28 p.m. Odor investigation on Centre Street.

12/23 at 3:35 p.m. Public assist on Winship Street.

12/25 at 2:15 p.m. Electrical issue on Federal Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 45 calls from Dec. 19-25.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: