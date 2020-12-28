Arrests

12/22 at 9:10 a.m. Bonie Louda, 26, of Hammond Street, Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Cory Iles on a warrant.

12/22 at 7:38 p.m. Marcia Dawn Wasson, 47, of Mosswood Road, was arrested at River Road and Fox Run Drive by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/24 at 9:54 p.m. Troy Alexander, 39, of Wilson Avenue, was arrested at Federal and Mason streets by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/27 at 7:22 p.m. Michael Blasingame, 35, of Nancy Drive, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer James Fisher on warrants and on charges of violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

12/23 at 5:36 p.m. John Michael O’Brion, 32, of Pond Road, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Matthew Nicholson on charges of operating under the influence, reckless conduct and aggravated criminal mischief.

12/25 at 10:01 p.m. Ashlee Erin McLaughlin, 33, of Wood Pond Road, was issued a summons on Durham Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release and criminal mischief.

12/26 at 10:11 p.m. Taylor Delano, 20, of Willow Lane, Wiscasset, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on charges of habitual motor vehicle offender and attaching false plates.

12/27 at 11:05 p.m. Nick Jared Chacon Valderrama, 20, of Cumberland Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Patrick Scott on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and attaching false plates.

Fire calls

12/21 at 11:56 a.m. Alarm call on Sumac Drive.

12/21 at 3:43 p.m. Welfare check on Candy Lane.

12/21 at 6:29 p.m. Alarm call on Elm Street.

12/21 at 7 p.m. Fire unit response on Candy Lane.

12/23 at 5:36 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Route 1.

12/23 at 10:01 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Durham Road.

12/24 at 7:46 p.m. Alarm call on Gurnet Road.

12/25 at 3:14 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

12/25 at 6:58 p.m. Alarm call on Sumac Drive.

12/27 at 2:34 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Jordan Avenue.

12/27 at 2:38 p.m. Structure fire on Shore Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from Dec. 21-27.

