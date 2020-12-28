Crime in Maine fell for the eighth straight year in 2019, but some violent crimes – including rapes – increased last year, the state said Monday.

Overall, there were 18,468 crime reported by local police in 2019, down about 6 percent from 2018. That means there were about 14 crimes reported for every 1,000 residents. Nationally, that figure is closer to 25 crimes per 1,000 residents, making Maine among the safest states.

The 2019 numbers are the most recent data available, and no comprehensive numbers are available for crime activity in 2020.

Between 2012 and 2019, crime in the state dropped 56 percent, according to the data, which is compiled annually and is submitted to the FBI as part of a national program to examine crime trends. The report does not reflect every type of offense, but tracks major categories of violent crime and property crime, along with data about the alleged offenders and victims.

Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck lauded the work of police, and reminded the public that each number represents a victim.

“An eight-consecutive year of overall crime reductions speaks volumes to the hard work of our professional law enforcement officers, our partners, and of course the communities we serve,” said Commissioner Michael Sauschuck. “We want the victims we serve to know that we never forget, and we are committed to working harder every day to bring you justice in a fair and equitable manner.”

The biggest drop was in property crime, which is down 7.6 percent over 2018, with 1,355 fewer cases. Motor vehicle theft dropped nearly 27 percent, to 724 cases during the year. Burglary also dropped 13.6 percent, to 2,340 incidents.

The increase in violent crime, of 3.1 percent, was driven in part by a jump in reported incidents of rape, which increased 15 percent, for a total of 514 cases. But that number must be viewed in a larger context as a count of only reported incidents, said Elizabeth Saxl-Ward, executive director of the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

“Sexual assault continues to be one of the most underreported crimes,” Saxl-Ward said in a prepared statement included in the state’s statistics.”

She said a study by the Muskie School of Public Service estimated about 14,000 Mainers are sexually assaulted annually –far lower than the number of reported cases.

“It may in fact be good news to see reports of sexual assault to law enforcement go up,” she said, “as an indication that more victims were willing to make reports to the police last year.”

