Arrests
12/26 at 9:55 p.m. Gary Joseph Peaslee, 33, of New Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest by Officer Ridge on Doughty Road.
12/27 at 5:58 p.m. Joshua Baldwin, 42, of Cumberland, was arrested on charges of assault on a police officer and refusing to submit to arrest by Officer Pynchon on Winn Road.
12/28 at 4:17 a.m. Joshua Baldwin, 42, of Cumberland, was arrested on a charge on violation of conditions of arrest by Officer Burke on Tuttle Road.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from Dec. 21-27.
Fire calls
12/21 at 8:15 a.m. Propane odor on Doughty Road.
12/23 at 5:40 a.m. Sprinkler activation due to malfunction on Tuttle Road.
12/23 at 8:49 p.m. Assist fallen resident on Gray Road.
12/24 at 3:36 p.m. Cooking fire on Osprey Reach.
12/24 at 5:53 p.m. Indoor fire pit investigation on Foreside Road.
12/25 at 3:37 p.m. Cooking fire on Heritage Lane.
12/25 at 6:13 p.m. Generator check on Upper Methodist Road.
12/27 at 11:02 a.m. Basement flooding on Orchard Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency services responded to eight calls from Dec. 21-27.
