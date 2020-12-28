Arrests

12/26 at 9:55 p.m. Gary Joseph Peaslee, 33, of New Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest by Officer Ridge on Doughty Road.

12/27 at 5:58 p.m. Joshua Baldwin, 42, of Cumberland, was arrested on charges of assault on a police officer and refusing to submit to arrest by Officer Pynchon on Winn Road.

12/28 at 4:17 a.m. Joshua Baldwin, 42, of Cumberland, was arrested on a charge on violation of conditions of arrest by Officer Burke on Tuttle Road.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Dec. 21-27.

Fire calls

12/21 at 8:15 a.m. Propane odor on Doughty Road.

12/23 at 5:40 a.m. Sprinkler activation due to malfunction on Tuttle Road.

12/23 at 8:49 p.m. Assist fallen resident on Gray Road.

12/24 at 3:36 p.m. Cooking fire on Osprey Reach.

12/24 at 5:53 p.m. Indoor fire pit investigation on Foreside Road.

12/25 at 3:37 p.m. Cooking fire on Heritage Lane.

12/25 at 6:13 p.m. Generator check on Upper Methodist Road.

12/27 at 11:02 a.m. Basement flooding on Orchard Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency services responded to eight calls from Dec. 21-27.

