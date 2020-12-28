Arrests

12/19 at 9:15 p.m. Gabriel Bodwell, 48, of Winterport, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol by Sgt. Kevin Conger Jr. on Route 1.

Summonses

12/22 at 1:52 a.m. Gary Brooks, 57, of Portland, was summonsed on a charge of criminal trespass by Officer Colin Gordan on Route 1.

12/24 at 2:15 p.m. Angela Libby, 48, of Pownal, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer by Officer Alex Beaton on Route 1.

Fire

12/18 at 9:13 a.m. Outside odor investigation on Hadlock Road.

12/18 at 10:19 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lincoln Farm Road.

12/18 at 11:42 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Hat Trick Drive.

12/18 at 6:34 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bucknam Road.

12/18 at 8:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with physical injuries on Route 1.

12/19 at 11:08 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Congressional Drive.

12/19 at 5:59 p.m. Chimney fire on Mariner Lane.

12/20 at 9:42 a.m. Falmouth fire mutual aid for Cumberland on Foreside Road.

12/20 at 1:12 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Thornhurst Road.

12/20 at 7:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with physical injuries on Falmouth Road.

12/21 at 10:20 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Eagles Lane.

12/22 at 2:53 p.m. New business inspection on Gray Road.

12/23 at 2:39 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with physical injuries on I-295 North.

12/23 at 11:12 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

12/23 at 5:03 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Middle and Bucknam roads.

12/23 at 7:28 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Field Road.

12/24 at 12:51 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on White Rock Drive.

12/24 at 3:36 p.m. Mutual aid in Cumberland.

EMS

Falmouth emergency services responded to 28 calls from Dec. 18-25.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: