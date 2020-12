Arrests

There were no arrests reported between Dec. 21-28.

Summons

There were no summonses reported between Dec. 21-28.

Fire

12/21 at 8:17 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on West Street.

12/21 at 10:26 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on on Double L Street.

12/22 at 7:55 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on South Freeport Road.

12/22 at 8:26 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Main Street.

12/22 at 1:22 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/tests on Campus Drive.

12/23 at 9:57 a.m. and at 10:40 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Old County Road.

12/25 at 2:59 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on East Street.

12/26 at 4:48 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on East Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency services responded to 18 calls from Dec. 21-28.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: