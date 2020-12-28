Ellis Paul livestream

7 p.m. Friday. Via One Longfellow Square, free, donations appreciated. facebook.com/olsportland/live

Singer-songwriter Ellis Paul is a native Mainer, and for what seems like forever, he’s played a show on or around New Year’s Day at One Longfellow Square. This year is, of course, different, but you can still enjoy the New Year’s Day performance from home during the livestream. Paul’s discography dates back to the late ’80s, and his songwriting and vocals are both tremendous.

KISS 2020 Goodbye Show

Stream starts at 9 p.m. Thursday, $39.99 to $999.99. crossarenaportland.com

You’ll be at home, but you can “rock and roll all nite” with the iconic rock band KISS. The New Year’s Eve streaming show will be coming to you from the Atlantic Dubai resort in United Arab Emirates, is being filmed with more than 50 cameras and will feature 360-degree views of Demon (Gene Simmons), Starchild (Paul Stanley), Spaceman (Tommy Thayer) and Catman (Eric Singer) as they tear through hits like “I Was Made For Lovin’ You,” “Detroit Rock City,” “Lick It Up” and the power ballad “Beth.” Choose from several streaming packages and expect to see some epic pyrotechnics by a band that has been going hard since 1974.

Portland String Quartet Winter Solstice Concert

Streaming through Jan. 4 on YouTube. Portland String Quartet, free. portlandstringquartet.com

Spend 90 enchanting minutes listening to a performance by the Portland String Quartet. Their solstice concert is of Bach’s “Art of the Fugue.” The show was recorded back in 1984 and features Stephen Kecskemethy and Ronald Lantz on violin, Julia Adams on viola and Paul Ross on Cello. You’ll also hear discussion about the quartet and the music from Adams and Lantz along with cellist Andrew Mark and violinist Dean Stein. The show is a meant to be an audio gift from the PSQ, and it makes a lovely soundtrack for a quiet afternoon by the fire.

