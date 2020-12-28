Ceiling fans sold exclusively at Home Depot have been recalled because the fan blades could detach and cause injury.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, King of Fans Inc., is recalling the 54-inch Hampton Bay Mara indoor/outdoor ceiling fans in matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel finishes. The fans came with a white color changing integrated LED light and a remote control.

Owners are advised to stop using the fans immediately and inspect them, using these instructions.

The company said it has received 47 reports of the blade detaching from the fan, including two reports of the fan blade hitting a consumer and four reports of the blade causing property damage.

The company is advising if fan owners see any blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip, they should contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.

Owners can also call King of Fans Inc. at 866-443-1291 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday; email the company at [email protected], or visit the company online here and click on “Mara Recall.”

“We’re committed to the safety and quality of our products so we contacted the Consumer Product Safety Commission and voluntarily recalled the product and stopped sales when we discovered the issue,” said Christina Cornell, a Home Depot spokesperson.

The fans have been sold at Home Depot stores nationwide from April through October 2020 for about $150. Cornell said the retailer has sold about 80,000 of the fans.

