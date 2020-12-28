Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues. 1/5 6 p.m. School Committee

Wed. 1/6 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed. 1/6 5 p.m. Bicentennial Committee

Wed. 1/6 7:30 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 1/5 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Wed. 1/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 1/5 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee

Tues. 1/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 1/7 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 1/4 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees

Mon. 1/4 6 p.m. Board of Appeals

Mon. 1/4 6 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board

Tues. 1/5 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee

Wed. 1/6 6 p.m. Planning Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon. 1/4 6:30 p.m. Solar Research Committee

Tues. 1/5 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Wed. 1/6 6 p.m. Budget Committee

Thur. 1/7 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 1/5 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 1/4 4 p.m. School Policy Committee

Tues. 1/5 7 p.m. Shellfish Commission

Wed. 1/6 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee

Thur. 1/7 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

