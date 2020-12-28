Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 1/5 6 p.m. School Committee
Wed. 1/6 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Wed. 1/6 5 p.m. Bicentennial Committee
Wed. 1/6 7:30 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 1/5 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Wed. 1/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 1/5 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee
Tues. 1/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 1/7 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 1/4 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees
Mon. 1/4 6 p.m. Board of Appeals
Mon. 1/4 6 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
Tues. 1/5 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee
Wed. 1/6 6 p.m. Planning Board
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Mon. 1/4 6:30 p.m. Solar Research Committee
Tues. 1/5 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Wed. 1/6 6 p.m. Budget Committee
Thur. 1/7 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 1/5 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 1/4 4 p.m. School Policy Committee
Tues. 1/5 7 p.m. Shellfish Commission
Wed. 1/6 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee
Thur. 1/7 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: Dec. 21-28
-
The Forecaster
Portland Police Beat: Dec. 21-27
-
The Forecaster
Yarmouth Police Beat: Dec. 21-27
-
Kennebunk Post
Special needs preschool to close, leaving parents searching for alternatives
-
Local & State
Maine reports 440 new cases of COVID-19