Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  1/5  6 p.m.  School Committee

Wed.  1/6  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed.  1/6  5 p.m.  Bicentennial Committee

Wed.  1/6  7:30 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  1/5  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Wed.  1/6  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  1/5  4 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee

Tues.  1/5  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  1/7  5:30 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  1/4  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees

Mon.  1/4  6 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Mon.  1/4  6 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

Tues.  1/5  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee

Wed.  1/6  6 p.m.  Planning Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon.  1/4  6:30 p.m.  Solar Research Committee

Tues.  1/5  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Wed.  1/6  6 p.m.  Budget Committee

Thur.  1/7  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  1/5  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  1/4  4 p.m.  School Policy Committee

Tues.  1/5  7 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

Wed.  1/6  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee

Thur.  1/7  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

