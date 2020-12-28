Arrests

12/21 at 12:01 a.m. Tychicus Calvin Jones, of Memphis, Tennessee, on Commercial Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/21 at 2:59 a.m. Aaron Aldrich, 43, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/21 at 4:01 a.m. Madelyn B. Danse, 20, of Portland, on Cutter Street on two warrants.

12/21 at 11:10 a.m. Thomas Hernandez, 38, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/21 at 11:10 a.m. Hong Lam, 76, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/21 at 11:10 a.m. Anne Moore, 59, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/21 at 7:11 p.m. Scott Boisvert, 43, of Buxton, on Interstate 295 on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/21 at 10 p.m. Friend of God Boisvert, 20, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a warrant.

12/22 at 1:41 a.m. Adam Hershkowitz, 39, of Gorham, on Brighton Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/22 at 1:41 a.m. Kelly A. O’Brien, 28, of Rockland, on Brighton Avenue on charges of possession of gambling records, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in drugs and four counts of violation of conditional release.

12/22 at 4:35 a.m. Mark Spagnuolo, 63, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

12/22 at 1:51 p.m. Ismail Abdelrahman Ahmed, 57, of Portland, on Thompsons Point Road on a charge of assault.

12/22 at 2:15 p.m. David Kenney, 27, of Lewiston, on Forest Avenue on a charge of warrant violation of bail/conditional of release and two counts of warrant violation of probation.

12/22 at 10:04 p.m. Glenn H. Robinson, 66, of Yarmouth, on State Street on a charge of harassment by telephone.

12/23 at 7:31 p.m. Andre Hicks, 49, of Westbrook, on Congress Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/24 at 12:10 a.m. Stephen R. Yerxa, 53, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/24 at 2:03 a.m. Bryce Cooper, 23, of South Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of assault and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/24 at 1:05 p.m. Santiago Garcia, 42, of Portland, location unlisted, on a charge of indecent conduct.

12/24 at 4:06 p.m. Joey W. Dumas, 42, of Sanford, on Spring Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/25 at 2:46 a.m. Blandis N. Moussa, 33, of Colchester, Vermont, on State Street on a warrant.

12/25 at 4:32 a.m. Ivan Gonzalez, 18, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of disorderly conduct.

12/26 at 12:26 p.m. Jeremiah W. Underwood, 31, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/26 at 1:30 p.m. Jim Kondouli, 61, of Salem, Massachusetts, on Thompsons Point Road on a charge of stalking.

12/26 at 4:34 p.m. Thomas Montgomery, 39, of Westbrook, on Interstate 295 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of conditional release and a warrant.

12/26 at 4:54 p.m. Nyanen Deng, 35, of Portland, on Salem Street on charges of assault and assault on a police officer.

12/26 at 9:42 p.m. Charles Scally, 49, of Gorham, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

12/27 at 3:30 p.m. Alexis A. Koutsikos, 26, of Auburn, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/27 at 6:18 p.m. Richard M. Mulligan, 37, of South Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/27 at 7:54 p.m. Frank Porcaro, 59, of Worcester, Massachusetts, on Middle Street on two warrants.

