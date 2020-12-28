Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 1/5 5 p.m. Appointments Committee

Tues. 1/5 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Wed. 1/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Thur. 1/7 7 p.m. Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 1/4 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee

Wed. 1/6 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Wed. 1/6 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting

Thur. 1/7 6:30 p.m. Ad Hoc Downtown Development Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 1/4 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon. 1/4 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 1/5 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 1/6 7:30 a.m. Arts & Historic Preservation Committee

Thur. 1/7 5 p.m. Police Services Review Working Group

Thur. 1/7 6 p.m. Middle School Building Committee

