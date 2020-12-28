Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 1/5 5 p.m. Appointments Committee
Tues. 1/5 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Wed. 1/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Thur. 1/7 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 1/4 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee
Wed. 1/6 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Wed. 1/6 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Thur. 1/7 6:30 p.m. Ad Hoc Downtown Development Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 1/4 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee
Mon. 1/4 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 1/5 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 1/6 7:30 a.m. Arts & Historic Preservation Committee
Thur. 1/7 5 p.m. Police Services Review Working Group
Thur. 1/7 6 p.m. Middle School Building Committee
