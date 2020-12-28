Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  1/5  5 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Tues.  1/5  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Wed.  1/6  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Thur.  1/7  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  1/4  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Wed.  1/6  5:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Wed.  1/6  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Thur.  1/7  6:30 p.m.  Ad Hoc Downtown Development Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  1/4  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon.  1/4  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  1/5  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  1/6  7:30 a.m.  Arts & Historic Preservation Committee

Thur.  1/7  5 p.m.  Police Services Review Working Group

Thur.  1/7  6 p.m.  Middle School Building Committee

